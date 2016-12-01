Mississippi State beats Oregon State 74-57

Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points and Mississippi State used a big first half to beat Oregon State 74-57 on Thursday night.
Weatherspoon had missed the previous two games because of a left wrist injury. The sophomore guard was 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 on 3-pointers and had four steals.
Mario Kegler added 12 points for Mississippi State (5-2) while Lamar Peters and Eli Wright scored 10 apiece.
Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 20 points for Oregon State (3-5), Jaquori McLaughlin had 12 and Cheikh N'Diaye added 10.
Mississippi State jumped to a 13-3 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers by Weatherspoon and hit 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and 58.3 percent from the floor for a 45-19 halftime lead.
Oregon State shot just 33 percent in the first half and had 12 turnovers.
