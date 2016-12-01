Cincinnati upsets No. 19 Iowa State 55-54 (OT)

Jacob Evans III made two free throws with 20 seconds left in overtime and Cincinnati upset No. 19 Iowa State 55-54 on Thursday night, the Cyclones' second straight loss.
Kyle Washington had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Evans had 11 points for the Bearcats (6-1), who also snapped Iowa State's 37-game non-conference home winning streak.
Cincinnati outrebounded the smaller Cyclones 46-34. It shot just 3 of 21 from 3-point range and 35.5 percent overall, but its defense stifled Iowa State (5-2) down the stretch.
Gary Clark and Kevin Johnson also scored 11 points each for the Bearcats.
Monte Morris had 15 points for the Cyclones and Matt Thomas scored 13. Iowa State's Naz Mitrou-Long, who has hit a number of game-winning 3s in his career, had one rim out at the regulation buzzer. He did not score.
The Cyclones have their last two by a total of three points after a 5-0 start.
THE BIG PICTURE
Cincinnati: The Bearcats struggled to shoot the ball all game. But they were active in disrupting Iowa State's often-lethal transition offense and they grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. This win will look really good on their postseason resume.
Iowa State: The Cyclones might have issues with bigger teams like Cincinnati all season. Iowa State thrives behind a deep and talented backcourt, but the Bearcats were often able to make it a half-court game and disrupt the Cyclones' ball movement — although the absence of promising freshman forward Solomon Young didn't help.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati hosts Bowling Green on Sunday.
Iowa State hosts Nebraska-Omaha on Monday, a tuneup for Thursday's road game at struggling Iowa.
