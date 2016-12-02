Sports

December 2, 2016 6:46 PM

White Sox agree to 1-year deals with OF Garcia, 2B Lawrie

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with outfielder Avisail Garcia and a $3.5-million, one-year deal with second baseman Brett Lawrie.

The 25-year-old Garcia hit .245 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and 59 runs over 120 games last season.

Lawrie, 26, missed the final 10 weeks because of a hamstring injury and knee pain. He batted .248 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs and 35 runs in 94 games.

Chicago also declined to tender a contract for 2017 to right-handed pitcher Blake Smith on Friday.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

View more video

Sports Videos