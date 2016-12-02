West in championship game at Vianney Tournament

Belleville West's EJ Liddell battles to get a shot off against Vianney defender Eric Krus during the Vianney invitational tournament championship game.
Belleville West's Tyler Dancy tries to drive to the hoop against Vianney defender Colin Braun during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's EJ Liddell puts up a shot against Vianney during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's Dalton Fox drives the baseline against Vianney's Josh Kleinhelder during the annual Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's Tyler Dancy tries to defend the shot from Vianney's Colin Braun during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's EJ Liddell puts up a shot against Vianney during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Vianney's Colin Braun blocks the shot of Belleville West's EJ Liddell during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's EJ Liddell battles to get a shot off against Vianney defenders during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's Will Lanxon puts up a shot against Vianney during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's Will Lanxon moves the ball down court against Vianney defender Ethan Kleinheider during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville West's Dalton Fox puts up a shot against Vianney's TJ Cochran during the annual Vianney invitational tournament.
Belleville Wests Tyler Dancy puts up a shot against Vianney's Eric Krus during the Vianney invitational tournament.
Vianney's Colin Braun battles for a rebound with Belleville West's Will Matthews during the Vianney invitational tournament.
