St. Thomas captures its first state championship

In a rematch of the 2015 Division II state championship game, the St. Thomas More Cougars defeated Parkview Baptist 54-29 in the 2016 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division II state championship game Friday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The win for the Cougars (10-3) is the first football championship in school history.
Scoring on its first two possessions, STM took a 14-0 lead after a 6-yard touchdown run by Chris Primeaux capped off a 77-yard, eight-play drive, and after forcing a Parkview Baptist punt, senior quarterback Nate Cox led the Cougars on a seven-play, 71-yard drive, ending with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Lagrange.
Parkview Baptist's lone points of the first half came on a 3-yard run by Connor Joffrion. Joffrion also ran in the 2-point conversion attempt, cutting the lead to 14-8.
Cox led STM back down the field, commanding an 11-play, 65-yard drive, culminating with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Gautreaux.
The Cougars' lead grew to 27-8 when Cox found Griffin Hebert from 7 yards out.
Cox tied the state championship game record by throwing for six touchdowns.
In 2015, Parkview Baptist defeated STM 24-21 for the Division II championship.
