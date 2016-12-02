Sports

December 2, 2016 10:16 PM

Wagoner beats Oologah-Talala for Oklahoma Class 4A title

The Associated Press
BROKEN ARROW, Okla.

Malcolm Rodriguez ran for two scores and passed for another Friday as Wagoner beat Oologah-Talala 28-13 for a third-straight time in the Oklahoma Class 4A state championship football game.

Rodriguez' 1-yard score gave Wagoner a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, while his 23-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Patrick Curley made it 28-7 entering the final period.

Scottie Patton opened the scoring for Wagoner with a 1-yard run.

Hunter Gibson scored from the 1 to cut Wagoner's lead to 14-7 at halftime.

Wagoner finished the season 14-0. Oologah-Talala finished 12-2.

Last year, Wagoner beat Oologah-Talala 15-14 in the title game. Two years ago, in a matchup of the same teams, Wagoner won 45-21.

