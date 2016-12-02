Leonard hits game-winner to lift Spurs over Wizards, 107-105

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points, including the winning jumper with 6 seconds left, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame another sluggish start at home to beat the Washington Wizards 107-105 on Friday night.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points for San Antonio, which won its 17th straight home game against Washington.
Bradley Beal was 5 for 5 on 3-pointers in scoring 23 points for the Wizards.
Beal's final 3 gave Washington a 103-102 lead with 53 seconds remaining. Danny Green's 3-pointer, his first points of the night, put San Antonio ahead 105-103 with 19 seconds to go.
John Wall tied it at 105 with 11.2 seconds left on a driving layup against Manu Ginobili before Leonard rose for a 20-foot jumper at the top of the key. Otto Porter Jr. missed a 9-foot runner off a Washington inbounds play that would have tied the game.
