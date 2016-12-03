Sports

December 3, 2016 7:16 PM

Northern Kentucky holds off Norfolk State comeback bid

NORFOLK, Va.

Lavone Holland II scored 20 points and Northern Kentucky dealt Norfolk State its first home loss of the season in a 72-61 win on Saturday night.

Holland added a team-best five assists and hit 8 of 10 at the free-throw line. Drew McDonald finished with 18 points while leading Northern Kentucky (5-3) with seven rebounds. Cole Murray hit five 3s and added 15 points for the Norse, who shot just 41.8 percent but overcame it by hitting 12 3-pointers.

Northern Kentucky did much of its damage in the first half. McDonald hit a jumper with 5:51 left for a 28-18 lead while Dantez Walton capped off the period with a layup and the Norse led 39-23 at the break.

The Spartans (2-7) battled back to 46-44 via a 21-7 run, but the Norse scored the next five to push it back to seven.

Jonathan Wade scored 21 to lead the Spartans.

