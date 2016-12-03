Houston cruises to 105-61 win over Prairie View A&M

Rob Gray Jr. made 4 of 4 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Damyean Dotson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Houston ran away with a 105-61 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.
Devin Davis had 14 points, Armoni Brooks 12 and Wes VanBeck 10 for the Cougars (6-1), who came into the game off an 84-69 loss at LSU on Tuesday after opening the season with five straight victories.
Zachary Hamilton and Shaquille Preston hit 3-pointers in the first two minutes to give Prairie View A&M (2-6) a 6-4 lead, but Houston used a 20-1 run to kill any upset threat. The Cougars led 47-29 at halftime and by as many as 45 points in the second half.
Houston outrebounded Prairie View A&M 50-24 and shot 55.2 percent from the field compared to the Panthers' 37 percent.
Comments