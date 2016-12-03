West Point beats Laurel 29-8 to win Class 5A title

Marcus Murphy ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns and West Point beat Laurel 29-8 on Saturday night to win the Mississippi Class 5A state championship.
The Green Wave (14-1) won their eighth state title and first since 2010.
Laurel (13-2) came into the game averaging more than 400 yards of total offense, but managed only 98 yards against West Point's potent defense. The Green Wave defense sacked Laurel quarterback Tyquan Ulmer three times.
Clayton Knight threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Semaje Harris to give West Point a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Jose Garcia added a 36-yard field goal for the Green Wave.
Ulmer threw for 74 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Je'Vah Jones in the second quarter that cut West Point's lead to 10-6. The Golden Tornadoes also blocked a punt that resulted in a safety.
