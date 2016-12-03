No. 14 Louisville pulls out 79-70 win over Grand Canyon

Deng Adel scored 15 points, V.J. King and Ray Spalding added 14 each, and Louisville labored most of Saturday night before pulling out a 79-70 win over Grand Canyon.
Louisville (7-1) struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the first half before eventually wearing down the smaller Antelopes to escape the desert with a harder-than-expected win. The Cardinals made 17 of 31 of shots in the second half and had a 44-22 advantage in the paint to pull away.
Grand Canyon's fans made GCU Arena feel like a giant rave well before the game started and the Antelopes (3-4) kept the party going by playing like they were the favorites, not the blue-blooded Cardinals.
Missing three starters, Grand Canyon led Louisville by a point at halftime behind flashy guard DeWayne Russell and kept the Cardinals close until the midpoint of the second half.
Russell had a career-high 42 points on 14-of-27 shooting.
The short-handed Antelopes had the rowdy GCU Arena crowd on its feet through most of the first half as Russell put on a show against one of college basketball's premier programs.
The wispy 5-foot-11 senior weaved his way through Louisville's defense, scoring on pull-up jumpers and a pair of 3-pointers to score 18 points in the opening 20 minutes. Russell closed it with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Grand Canyon up 37-36 at halftime.
Russell kept his one-man show rolling in the second half, bringing the crowd to its feet again and again, including a baseline teardrop shot that appeared to float as high as the shot clock.
Louisville put together a short run midway through the second half to go up 10 and kept its cushion despite Russell's performance.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville had another rough night shooting from the perimeter and had a hard time shaking a small school that isn't in Division I yet. Not what the Cardinals had in mind on the trip to the desert, but there will be plenty for coach Rick Pitino to use in the film room and practice.
Grand Canyon schedules games like this — it also has Duke and Arizona on this season's schedule — to gain exposure and experience against big-time programs. The Lopes fell short, but will benefit in the long run.
UP NEXT
Louisville hosts Southern Illinois on Wednesday night.
Grand Canyon hosts San Diego State on Wednesday night.
