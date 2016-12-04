Di Giuseppe gets first goal in OT, Canes beat Lightning

Phillip Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the season 1:26 into overtime, giving the Carolina Hurricanes a 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.
Viktor Stalberg assisted on Di Giuseppe's wrist shot from the right circle, which ended a three-game skid for the Canes.
It was Carolina's sixth straight home victory and snapped a three-game skid versus Tampa Bay. The Hurricanes have won just two of their last 10 games against the Lightning.
Tampa Bay, without injured star Steven Stamkos, lost for the fifth time in six games. Its last regulation win was over Philadelphia on Nov. 23.
Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward had 30 saves in his 25th career shutout. Tampa Bay's Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots.
The Hurricanes, who have been the NHL's best penalty killers this season, dodged a bullet late in the third period when they killed off consecutive minors, including 22 seconds of 5-on-3.
NOTES: Hurricanes C Elias Lindholm (lower body) missed his second straight game, while D Klas Dahlbeck and D Ryan Murphy were healthy scratches. ... Lightning D Jason Garrison (lower body) missed his second straight game and RW Ryan Callahan (lower body) his fourth. LW Jonathan Drouin missed the game with an undisclosed issue, while D Nikita Nesterov was a healthy extra. ... The teams will meet three times this season, with the other two contests at Tampa Bay on Dec. 31 and March 1.
UP NEXT
Lightning: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night in the first of a two-game homestand.
Hurricanes: Visit Anaheim on Tuesday night in the first of their three-game California road trip.
