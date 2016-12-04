Johnson Central rolls 48-0 over Franklin-Simpson

Johnson Central piled up 344 rushing yards and shut out Franklin-Simpson 48-0 to win the KHSAA Class 4A state championship Sunday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Johnson Central won its first state championship after finishing runner-up last season.
Joe Jackson led with three touchdowns — two in the first quarter — and finished with 85 yards. Johnson Central (14-1) forced a running clock with a 36-0 lead at halftime.
Blake Gamble added 90 rushing yards to help Johnson Central jump to a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Riley Preece scored on a 6-yard run and threw a 39-yard TD pass to Geordan Blanton in the second quarter.
Franklin-Simpson (14-1) was held to 18 yards as its quest for a perfect season came to an end. The Wildcats committed four turnovers and converted only one first down while trying to win its first state title since 1980.
Josiah Robey led Franklin-Simpson with 25 rushing yards.
