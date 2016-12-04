Sports

December 4, 2016

Stanford, North Carolina's 1st game in 18 years at Sun Bowl

No. 16 Stanford (9-3, Pac-12) vs North Carolina (8-4, ACC), Dec. 30, 2 p.m. EST

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Stanford: RB Christian McCaffrey, 1,596 yards, 13 TDs rushing; 38 catches, 317 yards, 3 TDs receiving.

North Carolina: WR Ryan Switzer, 91 catches, 1,027 yards, five TDs receiving.

NOTABLE

Stanford: The Cardinal finished the regular season with a five-game winning streak after a 10-5 loss to Colorado in late October.

North Carolina: Opened ACC play with two comeback wins, beating Pittsburgh on a TD pass with 2 seconds left, and Florida State on a game-ending field goal. Lost their last two ACC games.

LAST TIME

Stanford 37, North Carolina 34 (Sept. 19, 1998)

BOWL HISTORY

Stanford: Eighth consecutive bowl, which is longest active Pac-12 streak, and 28th overall. Fourth Sun Bowl, first since 2009 loss to Oklahoma in El Paso.

North Carolina: This will be 33rd bowl overall, and the first in the state of Texas since the 1994 Sun Bowl.

