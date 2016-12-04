Rogers, Tennessee Tech dominate Crowley's Ridge 98-51

Hakeem Rogers pumped in eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points to propel Tennessee Tech to a 98-51 win over NAIA-member Crowley's Ridge on Sunday.
Rogers finished 9 for 15 from the field and his eight made 3s also was a career best. Aleksa Jugovic and Markell Henderson added 13 points apiece for Tennessee Tech (4-6). Colton Blevins got his first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Ja'Cardo Hawkins had 10 points.
Tennessee Tech scored 18 of the game's first 24 points and never trailed. In the second half, Rogers hit a 3 with 4:41 left to give Tennessee Tech a 40-point lead and the Golden Eagles continued to pad it down the stretch.
Crowley's Ridge emptied the bench, giving 16 players time on the court. Hunter Turner was the only Pioneer to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting.
