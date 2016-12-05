Mikko Koivu scores winner, Wild top Oilers 2-1 in overtime

Mikko Koivu scored 3:11 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild edged the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Sunday night.
Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild (12-8-4), who snapped a three-game skid. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves and improved to 7-1-0 against the Oilers, his first NHL team.
The Wild are 12-1-0 in their last 13 games at Edmonton.
Patrick Maroon had the goal for the Oilers (14-10-3), who had won two straight.
Edmonton got on the board less than 3 minutes into the game. Dubnyk stopped a point shot by Mark Fayne, but couldn't recover in time to prevent Maroon from scoring his eighth of the season on the rebound.
The Wild tied it with 55 seconds to go in the opening period. Coyle was able to muscle in a rebound off Oilers goalie Jonas Gustavsson's skate for his ninth goal this season.
The shots were tied 23-all after a scoreless second. The best opportunity belonged to Minnesota's Zach Parise, who clanged a shot off the post.
The Oilers got a bit of a scare with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the second when captain and NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid was pulled off the ice by league concussion spotters after hitting his chin on the ice following a trip by Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon. McDavid, however, returned for the start of a scoreless third.
Minnesota nearly scored midway through overtime, but a review confirmed the whistle had blown before the puck was pushed across the line in a scrum. Soon afterward, Koivu converted on a backhand.
NOTES: It was the first of three meetings this season between the teams. They play again Friday in Minnesota. ... Gustavsson made his third start of the season in net for the Oilers. Cam Talbot has made 24 starts.
UP NEXT
The Wild complete a five-game trip in Toronto on Wednesday.
The Oilers begin a three-game road swing in Buffalo on Tuesday.
Comments