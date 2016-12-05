Pelicans without Holiday, Moore vs Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans guards Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore both are sitting out Monday night against Memphis because of toe injuries.
The Pelicans say Holiday has turf toe and Moore has a toe contusion. Both played Sunday night in Oklahoma City, each scoring 10 points. Coach Alvin Gentry says Moore's condition is the aggravation of an older injury. Holiday's injury is new.
Gentry says he's been told both players simply need rest and he hopes neither player will miss more than one game. The Pelicans do not play again until Thursday night, when Philadelphia visits New Orleans.
Holiday has been averaging 15.4 points and Moore 11.1 points.
Meanwhile, Gentry says forward-center Anthony Davis, who was questionable with a right foot sprain, appears ready to play against the Grizzlies.
