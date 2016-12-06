Who was the third-best receiver when the Colts won the big one?

Today’s question: During the 2006 season, Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne were Pro Bowl wide receivers for the eventual Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts. They led the Colts in all receiving categories. What Colt was third in receiving yards for the 2006 season?
Yesterday’s answer: Rod Carew, who hit 18 of his 112 home runs for the Angels, did seem past his prime in California. While in California, Carew had a season high of 59 RBI, which did not get close to his numbers in his late Minnesota years.
