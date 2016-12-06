Wagner comes up big as Michigan edges Texas 53-50

3:53 Our War: Marine wounded on Iwo Jima proudest of helping Guam natives Pause

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

1:12 Scenes from the Gingerbread 5k run/walk in Belleville

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West