Maine hangs on to beat Holy Cross 55-53

Ryan Bernstein and Ilker Er each scored 12 points and Maine held on to beat Holy Cross 55-53 on Wednesday night.
Er hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Maine (3-6) a 50-39 lead but Holy Cross scored the next six points, highlighted by Jehyve Floyd's steal and fast-break dunk.
Karl Charles sank an open 3-pointer to pull Holy Cross (3-6) within 54-52 with 1:06 left and he blocked a shot on the other end. After a timeout, Charles missed an open layup and Maine forward Andrew Fleming hit 1 of 2 free throws with 17.1 seconds left for a three-point lead.
Holy Cross forward Malachi Alexander air-balled a 3-pointer but Maine's Marko Pirovic missed the front end of a one-and-one with five seconds left to give the Crusaders another chance. Robert Champion hit the first of two free throws with 2.6 seconds left and intentionally missed the second, but it went out of bounds.
Alexander led Holy Cross with 16 points.
