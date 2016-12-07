Marshall praises Bowles _ by comparing Jets to 2014 Bears

0:41 Group prayer held at Washington Park site where woman's body was found Pause

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West