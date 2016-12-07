Hampton scores season-high 21 in Texas A&M's victory

1:45 Belleville West senior talks basketball tournament win Pause

1:14 Sprinklers can put serious damper on Christmas tree blaze

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

0:41 Group prayer held at Washington Park site where woman's body was found

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints