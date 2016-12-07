Johnson double-double, Missouri St. tops SE Missouri 79-71

Alize Johnson scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Missouri State to a 79-71 win over Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday night.
It was the third double-double of the season for Johnson who was 7 of 10 from the field for the Bears (5-2). Dequon Miller added 17 points and six rebounds, Austin Ruder had 16 points and Jarrid Rhodes had 10. The team had a 42-29 rebounding edge over Southeast Missouri.
Johnson sank a jumper midway through the first period that gave Missouri State an 18-7 advantage and they led all the way to go up 29-26 at the break.
The Bears were on top all though the second period. Southeast Missouri got as close as seven, 76-69, on a 3-pointer by Antonius Cleveland with 25 seconds to play but Missouri State held on for the win.
Cleveland scored 20 points to lead the Redhawks (4-5).
Comments