Mika scores 26, BYU beats Weber State 77-66

Eric Mika scored 26 points, made 11 of 16 free throws and grabbed 10 rebounds, and BYU pulled away in the second half to beat Weber State 77-66 on Wednesday night.
Trailing by five at halftime, Weber State gained on a 10-0 second-half run sandwiched by Zach Braxton's dunks and closed to 53-51 on his free throw with 9:46 left. But the Wildcats cooled, hitting one field goal in nearly five minutes while BYU pulled away 70-59, and then scored six straight points in the final 1:59 to seal it.
Freshman TJ Haws scored 15 points and made five assists, Kyle Davis scored 13 points and Yoeli Childs had 10. The Cougars (6-3) made 18 of 25 free throws compared with Weber State's 9 of 24.
Jamal Aytes' layup put BYU up for good 24-22 and BYU led 40-35 at halftime.
Braxton led Weber State (2-6) with a career-high 18 points and 13 rebounds.
