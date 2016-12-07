Sports

December 7, 2016 10:20 PM

Mika scores 26, BYU beats Weber State 77-66

The Associated Press
OGDEN, Utah

Eric Mika scored 26 points, made 11 of 16 free throws and grabbed 10 rebounds, and BYU pulled away in the second half to beat Weber State 77-66 on Wednesday night.

Trailing by five at halftime, Weber State gained on a 10-0 second-half run sandwiched by Zach Braxton's dunks and closed to 53-51 on his free throw with 9:46 left. But the Wildcats cooled, hitting one field goal in nearly five minutes while BYU pulled away 70-59, and then scored six straight points in the final 1:59 to seal it.

Freshman TJ Haws scored 15 points and made five assists, Kyle Davis scored 13 points and Yoeli Childs had 10. The Cougars (6-3) made 18 of 25 free throws compared with Weber State's 9 of 24.

Jamal Aytes' layup put BYU up for good 24-22 and BYU led 40-35 at halftime.

Braxton led Weber State (2-6) with a career-high 18 points and 13 rebounds.

