SIUE men's basketball falls to Stetson in first matchup in 37 years

Junior Jalen Henry scores in the paint during the Cougars first half against visiting Stetson at the Vadalabene Center on Wednesday night.
Patrick Clark (Athlete's Eye)
Sophomore Carlos Anderson splits the defense during the Cougars first half against visiting Stetson at the Vadalabene Center on Wednesday night.
Patrick Clark (Athlete's Eye)
Senior Josh White goes up for a lay-up during the Cougars first half against visiting Stetson at the Vadalabene Center on Wednesday night.
Patrick Clark (Athlete's Eye)
Sophomore Carlos Anderson scores in the paint during the Cougars first half against visiting Stetson at the Vadalabene Center on Wednesday night.
Patrick Clark (Athlete's Eye)
Senior Burak Eslik dribbles through the defense during the Cougars first half against visiting Stetson at the Vadalabene Center on Wednesday night.
