NHL Capsules

Michael Raffl scored with 1:29 remaining to cap Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night for the Flyers' seventh straight win.
Claude Giroux had two goals and one assist, and Mark Streit, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers. Steve Mason stopped 28 shots to win his sixth straight and improve to 11-8-3.
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Andrej Sekera, Benoit Pouliot and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers, who have blown leads in four straight games. Jonas Gustavsson finished with 25 saves.
CANADIENS 5, DEVILS 2
MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price lost his temper after being bumped twice in his crease and made 19 saves to help Montreal beat New Jersey.
Torrey Mitchell scored twice and Phillip Danault, Artturi Lehkonen and Max Pacioretty also had goals for the Canadiens in their return from a five-game trip.
Adam Henrique scored a goal and set up one by Taylor Hall for New Jersey, which ended a two-game winning streak.
Montreal had a season-high 49 shots on Cory Schneider.
A wild first period included three goals, four goal reviews and Price's meltdown.
With 18 seconds left in the first period, Kyle Palmieri slid into Price's knees, and the goaltender jumped on him and started pummeling him with his blocker. Price was pulled away in the ensuing melee.
PENGUINS 5, PANTHERS 1
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby got his 18th goal and added an assist to lead Pittsburgh over Florida.
Conor Sheary, Tom Kuhnhackl, Matt Cullen and Carl Hagelin also scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 28 saves.
The Penguins have won four straight and five of their past six.
Jaromir Jagr scored his 755th career goal, and Roberto Luongo stopped 25 shots for the Panthers. Luongo allowed three goals on Pittsburgh's first five shots.
Panthers coach Tom Rowe, who replaced Gerard Gallant on Nov. 28, made his home debut. The Panthers have lost five of six under Rowe, but managed a point in three of those losses.
ISLANDERS 3, BLUES 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee's second goal of the game with just over seven minutes remaining lifted New York over St. Louis.
Lee's go-ahead score on a slap shot came after Casey Cizikas won a faceoff in the Blues zone and sent the puck back to Lee, who rifled it past Allen with 7:18 left. Lee, who started the season slowly, now has seven goals in his last eight games.
John Tavares also scored and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots to help the Islanders improve their season-best stretch to 5-0-1 in their last six games.
Robby Fabbri and Kyle Brodziak had goals for the Blues, who fell to 3-7-1 away from home while going 12-1-3 at Scottrade Center. Jake Allen, who came in with eight straight wins, finished with 24 saves.
RANGERS 2, JETS 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a power-play goal with 1:09 left in the third period to lift New York over Winnipeg.
Jets forward Drew Stafford was in the penalty box for high-sticking when Ryan McDonagh's point shot through traffic deflected to Hayes, who capitalized for his 11th of the season.
Chris Kreider also scored for New York and Antti Raanta, playing for the first time since Nov. 27, stopped 17 shots.
Mark Scheifele had the tying goal for Winnipeg midway through the second period, and Michael Hutchinson finished with 22 saves.
AVALANCHE 4, BRUINS 2
BOSTON (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 10th goal and John Mitchell got his first, lifting Colorado over Boston.
The Avalanche won for the 10th time in 11 visits to Boston, where they haven't lost since 1998.
Duchene's goal 5:30 into the game was the first of three unassisted tallies for Colorado, which shut down Boston in the third period after David Pastrnak scored twice in the second to pull the Bruins within 3-2.
Former Bruin Carl Soderberg added a goal for Colorado in the third and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avs.
CANUCKS 5, LIGHTNING 1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Megna and Jack Skille both had two goals, Ryan Miller made 38 saves before leaving with six minutes left in the third period and Vancouver beat Tampa Bay.
Erik Gudbranson also scored for the Canucks, who are 1-1 on a five-game road.
Miller skated to the bench and then went to the locker room. There was no immediate word on why he departed.
Tampa Bay, in a 1-5-1 slide, got a goal from Jonathan Drouin.
