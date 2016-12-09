Cards to hold news conference amid reports of Fowler deal

Edwardsville Tigers junior stars in one-sided basketball win

Freeburg Midgets junior lifts his team past Waterloo

West sophomore talks about ending losing streak against Edwardsville

Althoff senior breaks down basketball win over Carbondale

State champion high school football team comes home as heroes

Plainfield North coach recounts loss to Flyers

Althoff boys basketball coach Greg Leib after Crusaders' loss

2:11