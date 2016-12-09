Sports

December 9, 2016 1:10 AM

Cards to hold news conference amid reports of Fowler deal

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

The St. Louis Cardinals have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning amid reports they've reached an agreement with free agent center fielder Dexter Fowler on a multiyear deal.

KSDK-TV in St. Louis first reported the deal Thursday night. The conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. CST.

Fowler is a free agent for a second consecutive offseason after returning to the Chicago Cubs in February on a one-year contract worth $13 million. He broke out in his second season on Chicago's North Side, making his first All-Star Game while batting .276 with 13 home runs and a career-best .393 on-base percentage. He had a pair of home runs during the World Series, helping the Cubs end a 108-year title drought.

The lanky 30-year-old from Atlanta is a .268 career hitter over nine seasons with Colorado, Houston and the Cubs. He would likely to slot into the Cardinals' leadoff spot, giving St. Louis a switch-hitter ahead of lefty-hitting Matt Carpenter and righties Aledmys Diaz, Stephen Piscotty and Yadier Molina.

