Cavs' Love to play, Smith out with knee injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is playing Friday against Miami after missing the morning shootaround with lower back spasms.
Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is missing his second straight game because of a hyperextended left knee.
Love took shots on the court about an hour before tipoff and went through pregame warmups. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Love's back "locked up" on him during Wednesday's win in New York.
Smith injured his knee Monday in Toronto and sat out Wednesday's game. An MRI did not reveal structural damage in Smith's knee and Lue said it's more likely he will return Saturday when Cleveland hosts Charlotte.
Love is having a strong third season with Cleveland, averaging 21.4 points and shooting 42 percent on 3-pointers while starting all 21 games.
Lue said reserve forward Channing Frye has been excused from the next two games to attend his father's funeral. Frye also missed time earlier this season following the death of his mother.
