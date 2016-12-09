Dexter Fowler suits up with St. Louis Cardinals

Belleville West senior Dalton Fox talks about his defensive performance on Vianney's Eric Krus that helped the Maroons defeat the Golden Griffins in the championship game of the Vianney Tournament on Friday.
The community on Monday celebrated the East St. Louis Senior High School football team after it won the IHSA Class 7A state football championship. The Flyers on Saturday defeated Plainfield North 26-13 at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium to collect their eighth state football title.
Althoff senior and St. Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin scored 35 points to lead four players in double figures in an 88-68 season-opening win over O'Fallon on Monday at the Highland Thanksgiving Tournament.