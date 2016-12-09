Hall of Fame will honor first all-Illinois class

The St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame will induct its first class of all Illinois sports stars at the Gateway Classic Car St. Louis Showroom in O’Fallon on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Tickets are $90 per person, tables of eight are $720 and can be purchased by calling 314-226-1190, online at www.stlshof.com or by check mailed to St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, 1400 South 3rd St., St. Louis, Mo. 63127.
“This expansion of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame area of influence is a logical extension as our Illinois neighbors in southern Illinois have contributed greatly to the region providing outstanding athletes, administrators and contributors over the decades,” said Greg Marecek, president and founder of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
As part of the program, honorees will be interviewed by an area sportscaster or reporter, a Hall of Fame trademark. Those interviewers include: Tom Ackerman (sports director, KMOX), Todd Eschman (sports editor, Belleville News Democrat), Ron Jacober (KMOX), Randy Karraker (101-ESPN), Marecek (radio and television veteran) and Eileen Waters (auto racing reporter).
Inductees
▪ Dave Butz, long-time NFL defensive lineman and Belleville resident.
▪ Gary Gaetti, former major league third baseman and native of Centralia.
▪ Craig Hentrich, former NFL kicker from Granite City.
▪ Rich Herrin, McKendree College basketball star and former head coach at SIUC.
▪ Marnie Triefenbach-Herrling, Belleville West graduate and college volleyball standout.
▪ Dana Howard, East St. Louis and University of Illinois All-American linebacker.
▪ Mannie Jackson, Edwardsville High School, chairman and owner of the Harlem Globetrotters.
▪ Arnie Knepper, Belleville auto racer.
▪ Carl Mauck, McLeansboro native, SIU graduate, 12-year NFL veteran and long-time college and pro coach.
▪ Don Ohl, Murphysboro native, Edwardsville High School graduate and former NBA standout.
▪ Kirk Rueter, World Series pitcher from rural Nashville.
▪ Tom Stock, world class power lifter and U.S. Olympian from Belleville and Mascoutah.
▪ Tom Wargo, Centralia resident and senior golf champion
Special awards
▪ Whitey Herzog Award of Champions – 1980 Althoff state champion football team.
▪ President’s Choice Award – Fred Huff, former SIU sports information director.
▪ Metro Legends Award of Coaches – Dave Luechtefeld, Okawville High School.
▪ Heart of Gold Award – R.J. Krause, youth sports advocate in East St. Louis.
