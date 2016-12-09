Archbishop Wood tops Harrisburg 37-10 to win PIAA Class 5A

Raheem Blackshear ran for three touchdowns to propel Archbishop Wood to a 37-10 victory Friday night over Harrisburg and the PIAA Class 5A title.
Blackshear tore through the Harrisburg defense to finish with 236 yards on 35 carries.
Harrisburg got onto the scoreboard less than a minute into the game when Yahmir Wilkerson hit Shaquon Anderson-Butts for a 71-yard touchdown, and trailed only 17-10 at the half, pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2guLJLj ) reported.
But after that, Archbishop Wood took control, keeping the Harrisburg offense in check as it extended its lead.
Archbishop Wood's Shawn Thompson ran for 134 yards and a score on 17 rushes.
