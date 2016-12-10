Cedar Grove wins Georgia Class AAA football title

Tre Shaw scored on a 32-yard reception and a 34-yard interception return to spark No. 6-ranked Cedar Grove to a 30-19 win over No. 1-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian in the Georgia High School Association's Class AAA football championship Friday at the Georgia Dome.
Shaw's two scores helped Cedar Grove (13-2) take a 23-3 halftime lead and the Saints held on to win their first state championship.
Cedar Grove quarterback Jelani Woods, an Oklahoma State commitment, completed 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. His 17-yard touchdown pass to Dennis Bell with 2:16 remaining iced the game. Grant Walker rushed 21 times for 133 yards and one touchdown for the Saints.
Greater Atlanta Christian (13-2) played most of the game without quarterback Davis Mills, a Stanford commitment, who suffered a head injury on the second series and did not return. Backup Jonathan Rose completed 13 of 21 for 99 yards but was sacked seven times.
