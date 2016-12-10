Sports

December 10, 2016 6:45 PM

Charleston Southern shoots nearly 60 percent, cruises to win

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

Armel Potter scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Charleston Southern built a large first half lead and cruised to a 100-53 win over Johnson & Wales (NC) on Saturday night.

Potter also finished with a game-high seven assists. Patrick Wallace and Jamar Martin each added 12 points for the Buccaneers (4-4), who shot 57.8 percent from the floor and buried 12 3-pointers.

Majerle Poole led the USCAA Independent Wildcats with 15 points, who struggled to just 40.8 percent shooting while committing 19 turnovers as a team.

Charleston Southern jumped out to a 16-7 lead within the first four minutes and closed the opening period on a 29-6 run to lead 51-22 at the half. A Martin 3-pointer 45 seconds into the second half pushed the Buccaneers lead past 30 and a Jordan Jones layup stretched it 93-43, the largest lead of the night.

