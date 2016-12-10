Mack leads Texas past Long Beach 71-65

Tevin Mack scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, helping Texas erase a 12-point deficit and defeat Long Beach State 71-65 on Saturday.
Eric Davis Jr. scored 16 points for Texas, and Kendal Yancy added 11.
Evan Payne led Long Beach with a season-best 26 points,
Payne, a junior, made a career-best eight 3-point baskets. His 3-pointer early in the second half gave Long Beach (2-10) a 12-point lead.
But Texas chipped away, with Mack and Davis combining to score 12 consecutive points as the Longhorns overtook Long Beach and created separation.
Davis made consecutive baskets, one a 3-pointer, to give Texas (5-4) a seven-point lead with less than six minutes remaining. Mack's 3-pointer from the corner put Texas ahead by eight with 4:40 remaining.
Payne averaged 12 points a game before Saturday. He scored 17 in the first half against Texas, converting 5 of 6 3-point attempts while helping Long Beach to a 34-28 lead at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Long Beach: Dan Monson has believed in aggressive scheduling since the late 1990s when he was the head coach at Gonzaga, setting the stage for that school's elevation to national prominence under Mark Few. This season the 49ers are 0-6 against teams from Power Five conferences by an average of 23 points. The 49ers also lost to non-Power Five Wichita State by 37. Before beating Pepperdine at home on Wednesday, Long Beach went 0-9 on a road trip during which it traveled 15,125 miles.
Texas: The Longhorns began the game ranked last in the Big 12 with 42.7 percent field-goal-shooting accuracy. They hit 33.3 percent in the first half against Long Beach and broke loose in the second half to hit 53.8 percent and score 43 points.
UP NEXT
Long Beach faces Oregon State on Friday in Portland, Oregon. This will be the 49ers' seventh game against teams from Power Five conferences away from home.
Texas faces Arkansas in Houston on Dec. 17 as part of the Lone Star Shootout doubleheader. Texas A&M meets Arizona in the other game.
