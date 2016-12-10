Adams drills 3 in final seconds to sink Montana

Jason McManamen scored 20 points and Louis Adams drilled a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining to give Wyoming an 85-83 win over Montana on Saturday night.
It was Wyoming's second win over the Grizzlies this season; the first came Nov. 14 in Missoula.
The game was tightly contested the entire way through. With Montana leading 78-75 with about two minutes left, Wyoming's Alan Herndon took a pass from Adams and hit the game tying 3. Justin James added a jumper on the next possession for an 80-78 Cowboys lead with 1:19 left.
Three possessions later with Wyoming up three, Jack Lopez nailed a 3 to even it at 82, setting up Adams game-winner in the final seconds. A technical foul on the Wyoming bench gave the Grizzlies a final chance, but they couldn't covert.
Justin James scored 16 for Wyoming (7-2).
Walter Wright led Montana (3-7) with 20 points.
