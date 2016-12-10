Two late scores lift Miami Southridge to 8A championship

Mark Pope caught a 72-yard pass from Michael Cox with 4:20 left and Miami Southridge pulled out a 14-10 victory over Orlando Dr. Phillips to win the Florida Class 8A football championship Saturday night.
Southridge (12-2) scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 10-point deficit.
Dr. Phillips (12-3) put together consecutive scoring drives in the first half against a Southridge defense that had given up a total of 17 points during a nine-game winning streak that earned a berth in the title game.
Sterling Stockwell's 44-yard field goal gave Dr. Phillips a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, and Emare Hogan finished a 14-play, 55-yard touchdown drive with a 5-yard run to put the Panthers up 10-0 with 48 seconds left in the half.
Southridge scored with 8:26 left in the game when when Cox completed a pass on fourth-and-6 to Jordan Dillard for an 8-yard touchdown.
Comments