Weber St dominated West Coast Baptist 107-51

Jeremy Senglin scored 20 points and drilled six 3-pointers to help lead Weber State to a 107-51 blowout win over West Coast Baptist on Saturday night.
Dusty Baker hit all four of his 3s for 18 points and Jordan Dallas had 13 for the Wildcats (3-6), who are 9-0 when scoring 100-plus points under coach Randy Rahe.
Weber State outshot the Eagles 49.3 percent to 30.6, and has won 87 percent of its games under Rahe when outshooting opponents.
Weber State built a 15-5 lead over the first six-plus minutes and never looked back. Kyndahl Hill provided the exclamation point to the first half with a dunk for a 53-21 lead. A Jeremy Senglin 3-pointer pushed the lead to 40 (65-25) early in the second half, and a Baker layup made it an even 50 (86-36).
Imaan Vicente scored 20 points to lead West Coast Baptist.
Comments