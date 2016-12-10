Telfair scores 18, helps Idaho State pull away from Bristol

Ethan Telfair scored 18 points and Idaho State pulled away midway through the second half to beat Division II Bristol of Anaheim, California, 80-61 on Saturday night.
Telfair, who had just two points in the Bengals' 78-44 loss against No. 17 Wisconsin on Wednesday, was just 4 of 13 from the field but made 10 of 14 free-throw attempts. Hayes Garrity scored 16 points and Brandon Boyd added 15 for Idaho State (2-8).
Michael Crosby scored 16 points and Mark Rodriques had 15 to lead Bristol.
The Bengals built a seven-point halftime lead, and Bristol pulled to 43-40 with about 15 minutes remaining. The Bengals used a 14-7 spurt to take a double-digit lead midway through the second half, and stretched their lead to 20 points with about five minutes left.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
