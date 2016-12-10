Tudor propels No. 24 Oregon St. women past S. Utah 77-38

Kat Tudor sank five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 17 points to lead No. 24 Oregon State to a 75-38 win over Southern Utah on Saturday night.
It was the largest margin of victory for the Beavers this season and marked the second time since November they've held an opponent to just 38 points.
Breanna Brown and Sydney Wiese added 12 points apiece for Oregon State (6-1), which darted to an 18-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed. Marie Gulich hauled in 10 rebounds for Beavers, who controlled the boards 50-37.
Southern Utah (3-5) opened the second quarter with a 10-0 burst capped by Rebecca Cardenas' 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 18-13 with 6:36 left before the break. The Thunderbirds again closed to within five less than two minutes later before Oregon State broke away for good.
Cardenas led Southern Utah with 10 points.
