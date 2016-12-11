No. 7 North Carolina gets late block, edges Tennessee 73-71

Freshman Tony Bradley Jr. blocked a shot in the final seconds and No. 7 North Carolina overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Tennessee 73-71 Sunday.
Justin Jackson scored the go-ahead basket with 2:14 left for the Tar Heels (10-1) and freshman Brandon Robinson added a key tip-in with 52.4 seconds left.
Tennessee (4-4) had a last chance to tie as Lamonte Turner drove toward the basket. The 6-foot-10 Bradley blocked the shot and grabbed the loose ball.
North Carolina shot just 40 percent, with Jackson managing seven points on 3-for-15 shooting. Sophomore Kenny Williams III had 12 points, while Nate Britt had 11 points, seven assists and five steals in place of point guard Joel Berry II, who missed his second straight with an ankle injury.
Robert Hubbs III had 21 points to lead the Volunteers, who shot 65 percent in the first half and finished at 52 percent.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: The Volunteers did just about everything to win this game except hang on to the lead late. Time and time again, they came up big shots to answer UNC's pushes to within a bucket or two in the second half. But the 3-for-13 shooting from 3-point range was too much to overcome.
UNC: The Tar Heels badly miss Berry's floor leadership, scoring ability and toughness to finish through contact. Jackson had a big game with 27 points in Berry's first missed game, but struggled all day — and it's no coincidence the Tar Heels had to fight for just about everything.
UP NEXT
Tennessee: The Volunteers host Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night.
UNC: The Tar Heels play their second straight against a Southeastern Conference opponent in a marquee matchup against No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday in Las Vegas.
