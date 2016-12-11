Big crowd greets MLS champion Sounders on return to Seattle

The MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders arrived home to a big crowd of fans in "rave green" following their dramatic victory over Toronto FC on penalty kicks.
Hundreds of fans chanted and sang while they awaited the team to emerge from King County Airport after their plane landed Sunday afternoon. Defender Roman Torres, who scored the winning penalty kick, high-fived fans, who chanted "MVP! MVP!" as goalkeeper Stefan Frei hoisted the trophy high. Frei's heroic saves in regulation and extra time — including on a looping header by Toronto's Josy Altidore — kept the Sounders in the game and earned him most-valuable-player honors.
Coach Brian Schmetzer thanked the crowd and told the fans they deserve the title. The crowd responded with chants of "Thank you, Sounders!"
The team is also planning a parade and rally on Tuesday to celebrate the championship.
