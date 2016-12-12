Stewart scores 26, USC beats Pepperdine 93-67

1:39 Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin has career night in win over Cahokia Pause

1:53 Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin talks about upcoming basketball season

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage

1:59 $12 million plan to renovate Meredith Home advances

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:44 Wreath making couple

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location