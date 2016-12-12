Lebanon vs. Freeburg Basketball

Lebanon's Krista Bass pulls away from Freeburg's (2) Kayla Whitworth and Lilly Oliver during their game at Freeburg on Monday.
Lebanon's Kendra Bass passes the ball away from Freeburgs' (2) Kayla Wentworth and (33) Colleen Cockrell during their game at Freeburg on Monday.
Lebanon's Madison Schoenfeld shoots for a basket as Freeburg’s Lexi Smith jumps to block during their game at Freeburg on Monday.
Freeburg's (30) Abby Mirly and (2) Kayla Whitworth move in to block Lebanon's Kendra Bass during their game at Freeburg on Monday. .
Lebanon's Kendra Bass feels pressure from Freeburg's (2) Kayla Whitworth during their game at Freeburg on Monday.
Lebanon's Emily Reinneck pulls away from Freeburg's Abby Mirly during their game at Freeburg on Monday.
Freeburg's Kayla Whitworth tries to drive the ball past Lebanon's Casey Berberich during their game at Freeburg on Monday.
Freeburg's (33) Colleen Cockrel and (30) Abby Mirly block Lebanon's Emily Reinneck during their game at Freeburg on Monday.
