Fisher's goal caps comeback as Predators beat Blues 6-3

Mike Fisher scored twice and the Nashville Predators erased a three-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Tuesday night.
James Neal, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Mike Ribeiro also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid.
After trailing 3-0 early in the second period, Nashville scored six straight goals to earn its 10th home victory of the season.
Kevin Shattenkirk, Ryan Reaves and Brad Hunt scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of four.
With the game tied at 3, Colin Wilson carried the puck down the left side. Wilson waited as Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson slid along the ice in an attempt to take away his passing lane. Wilson slid a pass around Edmundson's skate and found Fisher in the low slot, where the Predators' captain beat goalie Jake Allen with a one-timer at 9:02 of the third.
Shattenkirk scored the first goal at 10:12 of the opening period. From the right point, his wrist shot deflected off Predators defenseman Roman Josi and by goalie Pekka Rinne, who finished with 23 saves.
Reaves made it 2-0 at 16:41 of the first.
From below the goal line, Kyle Broadziak made a spinning backhand pass to Reaves in the left faceoff circle. Reaves skated toward the slot and beat Rinne with a wrist shot high to the glove side.
Hunt's first of the season made it 3-0 at 1:49 of the second.
The Predators cut the St. Louis lead to 3-2 with goals 2:15 apart in the second.
Neal scored his team-leading 12th of the season at 4:07 with a wrist shot from the slot after an offensive zone faceoff win by Johansen.
Forsberg followed at 6:22 with a long-range wrist shot that beat Allen between the pads.
The goal was just the third of the season for Forsberg, who equaled a franchise high with 33 last season.
Johansen tied it at 3:04 of the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot that beat Allen to the far side.
Ribeiro spelled the end of Allen's night when he scored at 10:31 of the third.
Former Predator Carter Hutton replaced Allen and finished the game in goal for the Blues.
Fisher added an empty-net goal with 1:22 remaining.
NOTES: Blues LW David Perron played in his 600th NHL game. ... Nashville C Colton Sissons and D Ryan Ellis returned to the lineup. Sissons missed seven games and Ellis was sidelined for eight, both with upper-body injuries. ... Predators RW Craig Smith got his 100th career assist.
UP NEXT
Blues: Return home Thursday to play New Jersey.
Predators: Face the Minnesota Wild at home on Thursday.
