Michigan makes 19 3-pointers in 97-53 rout of Cent. Arkansas

Moe Wagner had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Michigan made a school-record 19 3-pointers in a 97-53 rout of Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines (8-3) also set a school record with 45 attempts from 3-point range, easily handling Central Arkansas' zone defense. Michigan even made its first 11 field goal attempts from inside the arc — its first miss from there didn't come until early in the second half.
Jordan Howard scored 14 points for Central Arkansas (1-9). The Bears have played only one home game all season.
Zak Irvin scored 16 points for Michigan, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 14 and Duncan Robinson added 12. Those three made four 3-pointers each.
The Wolverines broke the school record of 17 3-pointers in a game when Ibi Watson connected from the left wing with 3:58 to play. By then, Michigan had gone deep into its bench.
The previous school record for 3-pointers came against Bryant on Dec. 23, 2015, and the record for attempts was 42, set Dec. 22, 2008 against Florida Gulf Coast.
BIG PICTURE
Central Arkansas: The Bears have played a tough schedule, and games like this are about trying to show improvement. In that sense, it may have been beneficial for Central Arkansas to test its zone against Michigan's sharp shooters — but that matchup didn't make for a particularly competitive game.
Michigan: The Wolverines were coming off a 102-84 loss at UCLA. They did as they pleased offensively against Central Arkansas with little resistance from the Bears, and Michigan can be fairly pleased with its defense in the first half, when the Wolverines allowed only 20 points.
UP NEXT
Central Arkansas: The Bears return home to face in-state rival Arkansas State on Friday.
Michigan: The Wolverines continue an easier stretch of their schedule with a home game against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.
