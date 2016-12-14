Saint Joseph's closes on 15-4 run to beat Princeton

Shavar Newkirk scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Lamarr Kimble had 17 points, eight boards and nine assists, and Saint Joseph's closed on a 15-4 run to beat Princeton 76-68 Wednesday night.
Princeton took its first lead at 62-61 on Spencer Weisz's 3-pointer with 6:37 left. But Newkirk made a driving layup, Charlie Brown hit a pull-up jumper and Markell Lodge grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in to give Saint Joseph's a 67-64 lead. Nick Robinson made two free throws for a five-point lead and his layup extended it to 71-64 with 47.7 seconds left.
Brown finished with 12 points for Saint Joseph's (5-4), which scored the first six points of the game and never trailed in the first half.
Devin Cannady made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Princeton (4-5), which hit 10 3s after setting a school record with 17 on Saturday.
