Jackson, Drummond lead Pistons over last-place Mavs 95-85

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket Pause

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game

1:05 Former East St. Louis Flyers star Darius Miles' belongings go to auction

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game

1:08 Prosecutor: Murder suspect planned another killing behind bars

2:15 O'Fallon VFW honors hard work, dedication of first responders