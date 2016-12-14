Jackson, Drummond lead Pistons over last-place Mavs 95-85

Reggie Jackson scored 20 points, Andre Drummond led a dominant rebounding effort with 17 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 95-85 on Wednesday night.
Jon Leuer had a season-high 19 points off the bench as the Pistons beat the team with the worst record in the Western Conference three nights after losing to Philadelphia, the last-place team in the East.
Drummond had 10 rebounds in the first 7 1/2 minutes and the Pistons had a 29-9 edge on the boards at halftime and 50-30 for the game. The 6-foot-11 center had more rebounds than Dallas by himself until the middle of the third quarter, when the Mavericks finally went ahead 15-14.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 19 points.
The Pistons went on a 27-5 run covering about 10 minutes in the third and fourth quarters, turning a 64-52 deficit into their first double-digit lead at 79-69 after an alley-oop layup by Aron Baynes with about 5 minutes remaining.
Dallas' Wesley Matthews had a season-low four points on 2-of-10 shooting, ending a three-game stretch with at least 25 points. Deron Williams scored 16 but was just 3 of 13 as one of the NBA's worst-shooting teams finished at 41 percent, just below its average.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer when the Mavericks were within four points with about 3 minutes remaining.
TIP-INS
Pistons: Baynes had 10 rebounds and eight points. ... The Pistons were tied 43-all at halftime despite the huge rebounding edge, in part because of 13 turnovers to just three for Dallas.
Mavericks: C Salah Mejri injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Dallas is already missing starter Andrew Bogut with a right knee injury, and there's no timetable for his return. ... Dirk Nowitzki missed his 10th straight game and 18th in the past 20 with a strained right Achilles tendon. G J.J. Barea missed his 15th straight with a left calf strain.
UP NEXT
Pistons: Friday at Washington, where Detroit has lost four straight games.
Mavericks: Friday at Utah, where Dallas lost 97-81 to drop to 0-4 on the way to a franchise-worst 0-5 start.
