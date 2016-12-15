Purifoy, hot-shooting Auburn rout Coastal Carolina, 117-72

Danjel Purifoy scored 27 points and a short-handed Auburn team tied the Southeastern Conference record with 21 3-pointers in a 117-72 victory Thursday night over Coastal Carolina.
The Tigers (7-2) raced to a 56-27 halftime lead and continued that 3-point barrage throughout the second half. They wound up 21 of 42 from beyond the arc and matched the fifth-most points in school history.
Kentucky also made 21 3s in 1990 and Arkansas matched that in 1997.
Purifoy made five 3-pointers and added seven rebounds. Jared Harper was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 16 points. Mustapha Heron added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Ronnie Johnson added 11 points and T.J. Dunans 10.
Elijah Wilson led Coastal Carolina (5-7) with 22 points and Jaylan Robertson had 12.
Missing two starters didn't slow the Tigers down. Forward Horace Spencer and guard Bryce Brown were suspended following their arrest early Wednesday morning on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges. LaRon Smith and TJ Lang took their spots.
