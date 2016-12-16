Wallace-Rose Hill tops West Montgomery 30-7 for 1-AA title

Javante Williams rushed for two touchdowns and Wallace-Rose Hill beat West Montgomery 30-7 on Friday night in the Class 1-AA North Carolina High School Athletic Association championship game.
Quavion Basyden had 133 yards rushing, including a 72-yard touchdown run, and Desmond Newkirk had 105 yards rushing to help the Bulldogs (15-1) win their third straight state title.
Williams scored on first-quarter runs of 15 and 40 yards to help Wallace-Rose Hill jump out to a 14-0 lead. Basyden's long touchdown run with 7 minutes before halftime gave the Bulldogs a three-touchdown lead.
Wallace-Rose Hill rolled up 370 yards rushing while allowing West Montgomery (15-1) just 78 yards on the ground.
Aliza Carter threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jalyn Pollock for Wallace-Rose Hill.
Jackson Dozier threw for 106 yards and had a 13-yard scoring run for the Warriors, who reached their fourth title game.
