Sports

December 16, 2016 10:15 PM

Wallace-Rose Hill tops West Montgomery 30-7 for 1-AA title

The Associated Press
CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Javante Williams rushed for two touchdowns and Wallace-Rose Hill beat West Montgomery 30-7 on Friday night in the Class 1-AA North Carolina High School Athletic Association championship game.

Quavion Basyden had 133 yards rushing, including a 72-yard touchdown run, and Desmond Newkirk had 105 yards rushing to help the Bulldogs (15-1) win their third straight state title.

Williams scored on first-quarter runs of 15 and 40 yards to help Wallace-Rose Hill jump out to a 14-0 lead. Basyden's long touchdown run with 7 minutes before halftime gave the Bulldogs a three-touchdown lead.

Wallace-Rose Hill rolled up 370 yards rushing while allowing West Montgomery (15-1) just 78 yards on the ground.

Aliza Carter threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jalyn Pollock for Wallace-Rose Hill.

Jackson Dozier threw for 106 yards and had a 13-yard scoring run for the Warriors, who reached their fourth title game.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

View more video

Sports Videos