Miller scores 22, North Dakota St beats North Dakota 87-70

Paul Miller hit three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, A.J. Jacobson scored 18 with eight boards and North Dakota State beat North Dakota 87-70 on Friday night.
Dexter Werner added 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Carlin Dupree finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Khy Kabellis had 10 points and five assists.
Dupree scored five points during a 10-1 run, capped by Jacobson's 3-pointer that made it 52-40 with 12:32 left and the Bison (8-4) led by at least nine the rest of the way. A jumper by Cortez Seales trimmed North Dakota's deficit to 69-60 with 3:22 to play but, 15 seconds later, Tyson Ward hit a 3 and the Fighting Hawks never threatened from there.
North Dakota State made 30 of 57 (52.6 percent) from the field, including 9 of 20 from behind the arc.
Conner Avants scored a career-high 22 points on 11-of-12 shooting for North Dakota (5-4).
